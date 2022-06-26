NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville pastors are urging Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support common sense gun safety.

The push comes after the two Senators voted against a bipartisan gun safety bill in the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court has called into question the legality of many gun restriction laws.

And, there’s a push to change the state constitution that never ratified the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery.

Also, Governor Bill Lee has not called the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol an insurrection, instead he used the word lawlessness.

This while January 6th congressional investigation hearings are happening that also detail President Donald Trump’s pressure on the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.