This Week with Bob Mueller: June 20, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a renewed effort in Nashville to repeal the 34% property tax increase and change how Metro government operates. Opponents said it will result in more debt and layoffs, while supporters said it lets the people’s voice be heard.

Governor Bill Lee has asked for congressional hearings into why unaccompanied migrant children are being brought through Tennessee. Additionally, a legislative committee has been formed of Tennessee Republicans to study the issue more closely. No Democrats were selected for the committee.

Plus, Tennessee is one of the states with low vaccination rates that the CDC worries is not prepared for the new Delta variant of COVID-19.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.