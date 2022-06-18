NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The war in Ukraine is now more than 6 months old. Bob Mueller takes a closer look at the humanitarian crisis through the eyes of two Tennesseans working to ease the suffering.

David Van Hooser is a long time Nashville journalist and documentary film maker. He traveled to Ukraine to document the relief efforts of his friend and former Memphis resident, Christina Katrakis.

Katrakis is the only Ambassador for the International Relations Foundations of the United Nations to remain in Ukraine.

She does so knowing the potential risk to her child and herself, and yet, she vowed to stay and provide needed food, supplies and help.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.