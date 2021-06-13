This Week with Bob Mueller: June 13, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A campaign has been launched to vote down a referendum that rolls back a 34% Metro property tax hike and change how Metro government operates.

A new poll shows 80% the Americans who chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine will not change their minds.

Another Japanese business has chosen to relocate its headquarters to Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee will halt COVID-19 unemployment benefirts in July, and not everyone looking for a job is happy about it.

A health care block grant to cover 900,000 Tennesseans that was approved under the Trump Administrations needs approval from President Joe Biden.

All this and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.