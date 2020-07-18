This Week with Bob Mueller: July 18th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “We are headed in a terrible direction.” Words from Nashville Mayor John Cooper about the dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases, more in this week’s cover story.

The push gets strong for a statewide mask mandate, but Governor Lee remains strong in his opposition.

Plus, the plan is to get students back inside the classrooms despite the recent surge. Tennessee’s health commissioner, also a mother of 4 weighs in.

And hear more from Governor Lee and Mayor Cooper and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

