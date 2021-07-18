This Week with Bob Mueller: July 18, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Controversy surrounds the State Capitol over the firing of a state vaccine official.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus claims she was doing her job to get children the COVID vaccine. The Governor’s office has not commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, a group of Tennessee doctors are calling for an investigation of Governor Bill Lee’s handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Tennessee doctors helped with the discovery of the vaccine, and now, they are working to find a treatment for those who become ill.

Plus, Gov. Lee visits with Tennessee Guardsmen and women supporting border enforcement at the U.S. Mexico Border. The Governor and both Tennessee Senators call it a “national crisis.’

These stories and more in This Week With Bob Mueller.