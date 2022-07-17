NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dramatic surveillance video from inside the Uvalde, Texas elementary school at the center of a mass shooting has been released. It shows police officers waiting for more than an hour as the gunman kills 19 students at two teachers.

Drama unfolds in the latest January 6th commission hearing as the Vice Chair reports an attempt by former President Donald Trump to contact a witness, who chose not to answer the call and instead reported it to authorities.

Tennessee Democrats are a small minority but pledge to take on the GOP super majority in an effort to restore women’s reproductive rights – a battle they know will have no support from Republicans.

President Joe Biden calls it a start as an historic bipartisan gun safety bill is signed into law.

COVID is not over, in fact, it is spreading at an alarming rate across the country and in the Volunteer State.

Senator Bill Hagerty served as ambassador to Japan during the Trump administration. He knew well the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

