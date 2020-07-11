This Week with Bob Mueller: July 11th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of doctors join to call for Governor Lee to act to correct what they call a failed response to COVID-19 more in this week’s cover story.

Plus, Metro students will begin the fall semester learning from home as growing coronavirus cases halt students from returning to the classroom.

It was a fight to the end, but after 40 years the bust of confederate general and KKK founder Nathan Bedford Forrest will be removed from the capitol and head to a museum.

And outgoing Tennessee U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander will skip this year’s Republican Presidential Convention.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.