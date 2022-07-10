NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Governor Bill Lee refused to denounce Hillsdale College’s President who said, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” Governor Lee wants Larry Arnn to help start charter schools in Tennessee.

Also, Another mass shooting with an AR-15 style assault weapon left seven dead and two dozen wounded during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. It’s the third mass shooting in two months with similar weapons and similar suspects.

Plus, a new Tennessee law allows law enforcement to confiscated personal property form kidnappers and human traffickers.

And, as abortions are about to end in Tennessee, a look at what Planned Parenthood is planning for the future and its advice for those seeking abortion.

