This Week with Bob Mueller: January 3, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A Christmas Day bombing and the ripple effect of a massive phone and internet outage wrapped up the headlines in 2020 for Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has toured the damage in downtown Nashville from that bombing. Her office released photos showing her talking with local and federal investigators at the site. She said she is working to ensure the city gets all the resources it needs to investigate the crime and rebuild.

Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee has called for a legislative special session to deal with student learning loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Preliminary data estimates 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd grade and 65% decrease in math proficiency. The special session will be held January 19th.

News 2 said farewell to State Capitol Newsroom Reporter Chris Bundgaard. He retired after a 40 year career in broadcast journalism – 33 years at News 2.

