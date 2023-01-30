NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and other lawmakers take Ticketmaster to task over the Taylor Swift ticket debacle.

Tennessee House Democratic Caucus chair John Ray Clemmons said Governor Bill Lee and GOP lawmakers are failing Tennesseans. More in This Week with Bob Mueller.

GOP lawmakers file legislation that would allow school security officers to put special education students in handcuffs, which is already allowed for school resource officers.

More classified documents are discovered at President Joe Biden’s private home while others are discovered at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.