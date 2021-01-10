This Week with Bob Mueller: January 10, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It has been an unprecedented week in politics.

A pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. turned into a march on the Capitol and a mob storming the building forcing a lockdown and halt to electoral vote proceedings.

Meanwhile, citizens of Georgia cast an historic vote that puts Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate.

Political experts, former House GOP Caucus Chair Debra Maggart and former Metro Councilman at Large Jerry Maynard provide valuable insight into the historic events that have happened so far in 2021.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.