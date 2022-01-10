NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Biden points the finger of blame squarely on former President Trump on the one-year anniversary of the assault on the capitol and democracy. New polling shows 70% of U.S. adults reject Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was rigged while 62% of Republicans embrace it.

POTUS addressed the nation twice this week, on the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection and on the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Omicron spreads at amazing speed, setting records for cases while new weapons are added to the fight – more in this week’s cover story.

Here in the Volunteer State, per capita, Tennessee led the nation in new cases of omicron. Governor Bill Lee details the state’s response.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.