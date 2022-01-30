NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s growth has increased the need for infrastructure repair and improvements. Funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law will help – more in this week’s cover story.

After 32 years in Congress, Nashville Democrat Jim Cooper will not seek reelection, saying he was targeted by Republicans drawn redistricting and they got him. The new redistricting map divides Nashville into three congressional districts, proponents say three representatives are better than one, opponents say it dilutes the African American vote.

Governor Lee takes on banning Critical Race Theory, which is not taught in Tennessee, and teacher pay raises.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.