This Week with Bob Mueller: Fourth of July Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A renewed push by Democrats to expand Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Republicans want to do away with it, more in this week’s cover story.

Despite a mask mandate Nashville is forced to move from Phase 3 back to Phase 2 of reopening as cases of COVID-19 continue to grow. Meanwhile the state sets daily case records multiple times over the last week.

Plus, Dr. James Hildreth lends his voice to the call to remove the bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capital as a vote on the issue could happen next week.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.