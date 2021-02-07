This Week with Bob Mueller: February 7, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From student learning and teacher vaccinations, to addressing violent crime and following up on Nashville’s bombing, Bob Mueller breaks down the big headlines from the first week of February.

Metro Nashville Public Schools returned to in-person learning Thursday after ten months of virtual learning. However, with COVID cases dropping the pressure to get vaccines to teachers has increased. Dr. James Hildreth, CEO Meharry Medical College, said he believes it is safe for teachers and students to return, “The safety of them returning depends on the community spread of the virus, so we can all do our part by doing the things that mitigate the virus. The other thing that is really essential is that teachers get the vaccine.” There has been a push and call on Governor Bill Lee to make the vaccine to teachers immediately.

Plus, a disturbing and dangerous problem has been growing in North Nashville – gun violence. Metro Police Chief John Drake said he is taking action. “Our new Office of Community Engagement and Partnerships has hit the ground running,” he continued, “Community engagement officers assigned to the precincts are building relationships in neighborhoods. Today, I am announcing a continuing repurposing of our resources to deter and reduce crimes of violence both through enforcement measures and intervention in the lives of young persons.”

And it has been six weeks since the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville. Bob Mueller walks with Mayor John Cooper to get a close up view of the damage and an update on the recovery.

