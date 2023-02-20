NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week 45 years ago, Tennessee experienced one of the worst train disasters in our country’s history. It happened in Waverly, and 16 people were killed.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The author of, Walk Through Fire, shares the story of the tragedy with Bob Mueller.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers want to reject nearly $2 billion in federal education funding for the state.

Plus, GOP lawmakers are moving forward with a ban of transgender medical therapy for minors and exceptions to Tennessee’s near total abortion ban also move forward.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.