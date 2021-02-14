This Week with Bob Mueller: February 14, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Several hot button issues emerged during the second week of February, including vaccine distribution in Tennessee and the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Governor Bill Lee delivered his third State of the State address Monday outlining what he called a conservative agenda. Meanwhile, Tennessee Democrats called Gov. Lee’s address a “missed opportunity.”

Dr. James Hildreth, CEO of Meharry’s Medical College, has been tasked by President Joe Biden to help with the nationwide battle against COVID-19. This comes as more oprtions are presented for Tennesseans to get the vaccine.

Then, more steps have been taken to preserve the history of Nashville’s Second Avenue. That’s the area destroyed in the Christmas Day bombing.

And, the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is underway. Never before seen video of the insurrection in Washington, D.C. was played during the trial.

All this and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.