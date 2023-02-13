NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee titled his fifth State of the State Address as, “Tennessee Leading America.”
“I say with great pride that Tennessee is leading the nation,” Lee said.
But, Tennessee Democrats disagree. “This governor has not shown any willingness to follow through on his words in the past so we will see where it goes from here.”
Meanwhile, Governor lee wants to provide $100 million to crisis pregnancy centers, which critics say provide no maternity care and give out false, misleading information.
These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.
Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly. Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.
What lawmakers had to say about: Abortion Ban Clarification | Marijuana Reform | Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights | Dept. of Children’s Services | Education | Crime/Public Safety | More
You can also find daily coverage from the session here.