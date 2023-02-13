NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee titled his fifth State of the State Address as, “Tennessee Leading America.”

“I say with great pride that Tennessee is leading the nation,” Lee said.

But, Tennessee Democrats disagree. “This governor has not shown any willingness to follow through on his words in the past so we will see where it goes from here.”

Meanwhile, Governor lee wants to provide $100 million to crisis pregnancy centers, which critics say provide no maternity care and give out false, misleading information.

