NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Artemis Rayford was 12 years old when he wrote a letter last year to Governor Bill Lee, expressing concern about a new state law that allows most adults to legally carry a gun without a permit. “I am a sixth-grader at Sherwood Middle School, and it is my opinion that this new law will be bad, and people will be murdered,” he wrote.

The 12-year-old was killed on Christmas morning when a stray bullet went through his home and struck him while he was playing with his presents. Now his parents want something done about gun violence.

The Gifford Law Center’s annual gun law scorecard graded Tennessee an F for failure to pass legislation protecting Tennesseans from gun violence.

Plus – a lawsuit accuses Republicans of violating the constitution in drawing new legislative districts.

And – Amtrak last served Nashville in 1979, the Biden Infrastructure Bill could lead to a return of service – more in this week’s cover story.

After two years of COVID, crowds of tourists are expected to return to Nashville for CMA Fest and more. Butch Spyridon, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation President and CEO, joins us in studio to discuss Music City tourism.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.