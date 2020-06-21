This Week with Bob Mueller: Father’s Day Weekend

This Week with Bob Mueller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville becomes the latest city to end police use of chokeholds. It’s one of the major decisions made this week by Mayor John Cooper. Metro PD is also looking for a new police chief for the first time in a decade as Steve Anderson plans to retire.

The Metro Council this week approved a budget that increases property taxes by 34 percent, but not without opposition. A closer look at the changes in this week’s cover story.

Plus, protesters camping at the capitol leads to arrests and demands for a meeting with Governor Lee.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

