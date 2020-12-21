This Week with Bob Mueller: December 20, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — History was made in Tennessee this week, as the first round of COVID-19 vaccines are administered in the state. This comes as new cases and deaths have reached record highs in Tennessee and across the U.S.

Nashville cancer surgeon, Dr. William Polk was the first person to receive the inoculation in the state. The 62-year-old was one of 360 patients involved in a blind Pfizer study at Clinical Research Associates earlier this year.

Polk told News 2, “I just think it’s something that once you’re presented with the opportunity to get the vaccine, you need to take the vaccine.”

Polk will receive his second and final vaccination in three weeks, “As far as healthcare professionals, I don’t know a single physician that has a doubt about getting the vaccine.”

Plus, Tennessee lawmakers are weighing-in on the vaccine news. Senator-Elect Bill Hagerty has applauded the efforts of leaders who said they will take the vaccine on camera.

Meanwhile, two others are urging against complacency in efforts to continue combatting the virus. Congressman Tim Burchett said, “The light is at the end of the tunnel, but I would caution people to be safe; to practice social distancing,’ when you’re in crowds, to wear your mask.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann added, “Let’s hope and pray we get through 2020, progress on vaccines, and move forward to 2021. I hope and pray for a better year for everyone.”

Also making headlines this week, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been officially elected President and Vice President.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.