NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper announced this week a 3% raise for teachers, when will the adjustment take effect? And we look deeper into some of Governor Bill Lee’s biggest priorities for the coming year, the 2020 Census and improving the job market in rural parts of Tennessee.

Plus, former Vice President Al Gore was in Nashville this week. The former presidential candidate talks climate crisis, the impeachment hearings, and more, on This Week with Bob Mueller.