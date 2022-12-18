NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A scathing audit finds children in Department of Children Services (DCS) custody have been sleeping on office floors for weeks, and 90% of case workers have been quitting after their first year on the job.

Also, Governor Bill Lee has shown no interest in a Special Session to address issues with DCS. He did say help is on the way.

Meanwhile, a new Vanderbilt University poll shows Donald Trump would lose to Ron Desantis in a GOP Presidential nomination.

And, Tennessee lawmakers will try to legalize marijuana again, this time for recreational use. Tennessee is one of only a handful of states with no form of legalized cannabis.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.