This Week with Bob Mueller: August 8th, 2020

This Week with Bob Mueller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers return to Nashville next week for a special legislative session. A look at what is being discussed in this week’s cover story.

In the Tennessee Primary, Trump’s endorsement paid off in a huge win for Bill Hagerty over Dr. Manny Sethi in the U.S. Republican Senate race.

And Democrats seek election security tied to coronavirus funding while Republicans say no. Plus a word of warning about new health concerns involving COVID-19, and more, on This Week with Bob Mueller.

