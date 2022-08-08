NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting has Middle Tennessee districts ramping up school security. For Metro Nashville Public Schools, that means more police coverage in all schools, which will be at the highest level in MNPS history.

And, Metro Nashville Police have congratulated a graduation class of 61, adding more officers to the force as MNPS needs more patrols outside of schools.

In other news, while this doesn’t sound possible slavery is legal in Tennessee as a form of criminal punishment. But, there has been a move to change that.

President Joe Biden has tapped the top FEMA and CDC officials to coordinate and combat the growing monkeypox outbreak.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.