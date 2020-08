NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee talks about his goal to represent all Tennesseans, those on the right, those on the left, and those in the middle – more in this week’s cover story.

Plus, the Republicans turn as they kick of their National Convention by renominating President Trump on the first day.

And Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn took the podium as one of the featured speakers at the RNC.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.