NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four year scandal came crashing down on disgraced former Speaker of the Tennessee House Glen Casada, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren.

Casada and Cothren pleaded not guilty to a 20-count indictment that came down from a Federal grand jury this week.

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

An internal poll from Democratic 5th District candidate Heidi Campbell shows her leading her Republican opponent Andy Ogles by three points in the newly drawn district. Republicans push back on the poll.

A hundred million dollar investment will bring 1,400 new jobs to a Lebanon medical facility, which produced billions of vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Bill Hagerty along with every other Republican, votes no and voices opposition ot the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act.

Governor Bill Lee welcomes the trigger law abortion ban to take effect in Tennessee, which outlaws nearly all abortions.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.