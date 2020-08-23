This Week with Bob Mueller: August 23rd, 2020

This Week with Bob Mueller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution became law giving women the right to vote. Nashville played a pivotal role, more in this week’s cover story.

Plus, decisions are made regarding fans at Tennessee football games: No for now at Nissan Stadium and yes for now with limits at Neyland Stadium.

Nationally, the Democrats convene online and nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their presidential ticket.

And with the Presidential election just months away, a new push to make sure women celebrate the 100th anniversary of their right to vote by voting.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.

