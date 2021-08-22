This Week with Bob Mueller: August 22, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee’s newest Executive Order taking center stage in the political arena.

Now, days later and lots of controversy, he said he stands by his decision to allow parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

Several Republican lawmakers are once again pushing for a Special Session to ban mask mandates as Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County School District have ignored the Governor’s Executive Order.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are up, hospitalizations are up, but vaccinations are also up. Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s Health Commissioner, has an update on the numbers.

And finally, the pull out of troops from Afghanistan turns into a chaotic scene as the Taliban takes over. Still, the President stands by his move.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.