NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A closer look at the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, a raid on a Tennessee slaughter house captured on video, and a new exoskeleton back support brace for the military developed at Vanderbilt – these stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.

State Senator Heidi Campbell sits down with News 2 to talk about the seat. She’s the Democratic nominee for Tennessee’s 5th district and knows the redrawn district is stacked against any Democrat, but she believes there is a path to victory.

A lawsuit claims white workers were able to roam free while law enforcement agents targeted Latino workers with racial slurs and physical violence during a raid on a Tennessee slaughter house. The ordeal was captured on video.

Senator Marsha Blackburn working with Vanderbilt to unveil a new exoskeleton back support brace for the military. At the same time, she dodged questions about her claim the President weaponized the Department of Justice for the FBI to raid and locate top secret documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Meanwhile, President Biden has signed the largest climate change bill ever to win congressional approval.