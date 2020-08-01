This Week with Bob Mueller: August 1st, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee outlines his guidelines to get students back in the classroom, a goal not everyone believes is a smart idea. More in this week’s cover story.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Debra Birx’s advice to Tennessee leaders to close bars and mandate masks statewide falls on deaf ears.

He was the Economic Community Development Commissioner and a U.S. Ambassador to Japan, now he wants to be a U.S. senator – hear from Bill Hagerty in a special one-on-one interview.

And the nation said goodbye to Civil Rights icon, Congressman John Lewis.

All this and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.