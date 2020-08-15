This Week with Bob Mueller: August 15th, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers end a special legislative session by protecting businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits, providing no additional unemployment benefits, and making national headlines by making it a felony for protesters to camp on state property. More in this week’s cover story.

The president claims children are almost immune from COVID-19, but in the past four weeks, infection of children has jumped more than 90 percent.

Governor Lee opposed the idea of a statewide mask mandate, letting counties decide, and a new study shows those that did mandate masks succeeded in keeping the virus at bay.

All this, plus a look at the Democratic ticket as Joe Biden chooses California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, on This Week with Bob Mueller.