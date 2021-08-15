This Week with Bob Mueller: August 15, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Williamson County School Board meeting gains national attention as parents for and against a mask mandate get into a heated debate.

It turned into an ugly scene with shots and threats as Williamson County imposes a mask mandate for elementary students not eligible for the vaccine.

The anger filled protest caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who called the doctors who were screamed at “Heroes who are saving lives.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House and other Republican lawmakers have called on Governor Bill Lee to call a Special Session to ban school mask mandates, saying it should be left up to the parents.

