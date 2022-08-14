NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper agreed with and defended the Metro Council vote against the city hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024. They said they believed it would present a threat of potential violence and increased security costs.

Tennessee legislative Republicans blasted both the Mayor and Council for the decision.

Former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago was the center of an FBI raid in search of classified documents they said he removed from the White House in violation of federal low. Republicans rallied around Trump and attacked the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Closer to home, Governor Bill Lee said the state is prepared for the abortion trigger law to take effect a the end of the month, halting nearly all abortions in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the state is dealing with a major teacher shortage just as classes resume.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.