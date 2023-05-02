NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The “Tennessee Three” made a visit to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.

Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson have gotten national attention after their protest against gun violence on the Tennessee House floor that led to Jones and Pearson being ousted. But shortly reinstated by their districts.

Meanwhile, President Biden has made it official that he will seek a second term.

Back here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has not set a date yet for the Special Session on public safety.

At the same time, clergy members have written letters to lawmakers urging action on gun violence.

And Nashville Mayoral candidate Natisha Brooks has a conversation with Bob Mueller.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.