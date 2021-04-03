This Week with Bob Mueller: April 3, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Tennessee lawmakers approve a bill that will allow open and conceal carry of weapons without a permit. That makes Tennessee the 19th state to pass a similar measure.

Gun control advocates and law enforcement have expressed their opposition to the so-called ‘constitutional carry bill.’ But, they lost the argument.

Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee has outlined a new mental health trust fund designed to meet the needs of Tennessee children.

And, there’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases as the vaccine continues to roll out. Doctors are raising their concerns.

Then, President Joe Biden said he wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure. All this in more on This Week with Bob Mueller.