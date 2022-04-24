NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2’s Bob Mueller sits down with lawmaker Brenda Gilmore, who has decided to retire. Gilmore has served decades as a State Senator.

Tennessee lawmakers want to make it a crime to be homeless and impose fines for camping near roadways, panhandling and more.

Mask mandates are no long on public transportation. The news follows a recent jump in COVID cases in 33 states.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

And, a push by House Republicans for mandatory minimum prison terms for certain crimes. But, the crime of rape is not on the list.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.