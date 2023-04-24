NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The gun violence debate has grown in strength around the country, while at Tennessee’s State Capitol building protestors continued to demand GOP lawmakers act to stop the violence.

Meanwhile, Fox settled a defamation suit with Dominion Voting Machine Company for nearly $800 million.

Nashville’s mayoral race is ramping up with about a dozen candidates running. Bob Mueller sits down with At Large Metro councilmember and former nonprofit executive Sharon Hurt.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.