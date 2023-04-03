NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville continues to grieve after a transgender shooter opened fire on a Christian elementary school last week armed with two AR style assault weapons.

“My five-year-old had to walk out of his classroom and see bullet holes,” one parent of Covenant School told News 2 in the immediate aftermath.

Six innocent people were killed including three children age 9 and three adults; the principal, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

Remarkable efforts by Metro Police saved lives. From the first call to confronting and putting down the shooter, only 14 minutes elapsed.

Now, Tennessee lawmakers are debating what can be done to stop it from happening again with more gun restrictions, or more mental help or do nothing at all.

