NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stand Up Nashville wants to be involved in the planning of the new East Bank as River North, Oracle and a new Titans Stadium and complex prepare to change the landscape.

Governor Bill Lee has proposed 500 million state dollars to help fund a likely $2 billion new stadium for the Tennessee Titans. Lawmakers brought up concerns during a tour earlier this week.

Plus, lawmakers are now discussing the idea of allowing Davidson County to increase the hotel motel tax to help fund the stadium.

More legislation moves forward that bans transgender athletes and penalizes school districts that allow inclusive sports participation.

Just when mask mandates on planes and other public transportation was about to expire, its extended for two weeks as health officials keep an eye on growing COVID cases.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.