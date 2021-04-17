This Week with Bob Mueller: April 17, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal education funds are coming to Tennessee, and Governor Bill Lee wants to use them to improve literacy and learning loss.

Also this week, Tennessee’s anti-LGBTQ laws and legislation could result in the loss of NCAA tournaments and championships.

Plus, a massive development project is likely headed to Nashville, as tech giant Oracle unveils a $1.2 billion East Bank Project.

And, President Joe Biden said he will do what three other presidents have not – bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan and end the longest war in U.S. history.

All this and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.