NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two House of Representatives who were expelled have been reappointed by their respective district councils.

Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson have been reinstated shortly after being expelled for breaking protocol on the House floor.

Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee has called on lawmakers to draft a tougher order of protection law to keep dangerous people from buying guns, but so far, Republicans aren’t buying it.

While the sympathy of the nation pours into Nashville embracing the victims and survivors of the Covenant School shooting, another mass killing takes place at a bank in Kentucky.

And, after weeks of heated debate, the Franklin Pride Festival gets the go ahead when the mayor casts the tie breaking vote.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.