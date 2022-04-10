NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A minority partner joins Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), which is a move that will add tax dollars to Nashville’s coffers and shine the Music City brand worldwide.

“This is a behemoth organization that we have hitched our wagon to,” said RHP CEO, Colin Reed, referring to Atairos and NBCUniversal acquiring a 30% minority ownership stake in the company. Learn much more about the impact of the partnership in This Week.

A group of mostly rural Tennessee Sheriffs and Mayors joined Senator Bill Hagerty for a first-hand look at issues facing the country’s southern border, including the influx of fentanyl that’s causing a rapid increase in overdose deaths.

Many questions still remain about Governor Bill Lee’s new education funding formula.

An anti-gay marriage bill continues to raise concerns among Democrats and Republicans.

All these stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller.