This Week with Bob Mueller: April 10, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Anti-LGBTQ laws take center state at the Tennessee State Capitol this week.

Several Tennessee businesses have threatened to leave the state if those proposed laws are enacted.

Representative Mike Stewart, District 52, said, “To create this sort of climate of hatred is the opposite of what the business community is looking for.”

“It’s important that business voice their concerns or their desires. Business plays an important role in this community,” Governor Bill Lee said adding it’s up to the General Assembly to make laws – not businesses.

In other news, Governor Lee has called for a conservative approach to criminal justice reform.

News from the White House, President Joe Biden will move forward with a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure package despite republican objection.

