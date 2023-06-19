NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special session on public safety is two months away and there is still no specifics or agenda. Meanwhile, Governor Bill Lee has been quietly meeting with lawmakers for the last month or so to discuss ideas. An insight into those conversations, and the special session, in this week’s cover story.

Plus, despite Tennessee’s drag show law being ruled unconstitutional, the bill’s sponsor plans to reintroduce it.

We also continue our conversations with Nashville mayoral candidates as Senator Jeff Yarbro joins us in studio.

These stories, plus a look at Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on federal charges, on This Week with Bob Mueller.