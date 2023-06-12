NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major defeat for the GOP-backed anti-drag law as a Trump-appointed judge declared the legislation unconstitutionally vague, substantially overbroad, and encouraged discriminatory enforcement.

Plus, environmental groups are not happy with the new debt ceiling deal, saying it undercuts climate initiatives.

And we look back at the life and legacy of Tennessee State Rep. Carson “Bill” Beck (D-Nashville) who passed away from a heart attack on Sunday, June 4.

We also continue our conversations with Nashville mayoral candidates as Metro Property Assessor and former Metro Councilmember, Vivian Wilhoite, joins us in studio.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.