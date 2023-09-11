NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new internal audit has revealed that Nashville is at high risk of an increase of homeless encampments. In this week’s cover story, we take a closer look at what the audit found and how the city is responding to the report.

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn now has at least one challenger for her seat as Democratic state representative, Gloria Johnson, announced her run for the U.S. Senate.

A push to toughen sentences for juvenile offenses failed to win support in the special session, but the bill is expected to be debated again next year.

And Steve Cavendish, President and Editor of the Nashville Banner joins us in studio for a conversation about Nashville mayoral race between Alice Rolli and Freddie O’Connell.

Plus, a warning to parents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to know what their children are doing online as cyberbullying and threats are on the rise.

