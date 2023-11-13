NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Leaked pages from The Covenant School shooter’s so-called manifesto angers parents who want the documents kept sealed. There is now an investigation by the Metro Nashville government to figure out who leaked the documents to a conservative radio host. We examine the events around the leak, and the renewed call from some state lawmakers to release the full documents, in this week’s cover story.

Republican lawmakers are examining the possibility of rejecting nearly $2 billion in federal education money. State GOP lawmakers are also looking to expand the school voucher program to include all 95 counties in Tennessee.

State budget hearings began with news of lower state revenues. We caught up with Governor Bill Lee to get his views on the budget and other issues.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.