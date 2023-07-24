NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s drama at the Nashville International Airport as two boards exist and it’s unclear which is in charge—more in this week’s cover story.

Also in Nashville, Metro Police Chief John Drake explains why staff shortages forced the city to turn down state grant funds for school SROs.

Plus, a look at the growing push for the return of passenger rail service to Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee breaks ground on numerous projects as part of the $1 billion transportation modernization act.

More federal indictments appear to be looming for former President Donald Trump.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller.